14 clueless stereotypes about dating in videochats that everyone believes

Various stereotypes surrounding online dating have existed since online dating began. Some believe that all web dating services are a bunch of scammers, some are convinced that it is impossible to build serious relationships online, and some think that all these sites were created for a single purpose; to collect data so that they can sell it to someone or use it for their purposes.

A lot of stereotypes have accumulated over the years of the existence of web dating. Others are serious while some of them are harmless. Due to the stereotypes, thousands and probably millions of people give up dating on the Internet and continue to try to meet someone offline over and over again unsuccessfully. Today, we will look at several popular stereotypes and figure out why they are mostly groundless.

Where do stereotypes about online dating come from?

There are many reasons why people may have certain stereotypes about online dating. Here are just a few of them below.

Safety concerns: Some people fear that communicating online puts them at risk of being scammed, deceived, or in physical danger if they meet in person in real life. These fears may be greatly exaggerated, although they are not groundless.

Distrust in online self-presentation: There is an opinion that people on the Internet can embellish or distort information about themselves. This raises doubts about the authenticity of online personas.

Preconceptions about dating purposes: There is a stereotype that online dating is only aimed at finding a short-term relationship or intimate partner, and not at building a lasting relationship or marriage.

Negative experiences or stories from others: Some people have had negative experiences with virtual dating or heard bad stories from friends, which creates various types of prejudices in them.

Cultural standards and traditions: In some cultures, online dating is considered somewhat unusual or provocative compared to traditional dating methods.

However, let’s move on to specific examples of common stereotypes that many Internet users are subject to.

Stereotypes about dating in online video chats

Only lonely and desperate people date on the Internet

In videochats, you can meet people of different ages, social statuses, and life positions. These are not self-contained loners or desperate love seekers.

All users are looking only for s*x

Many people use video calls with strangers for friendly communication, flirting, or building relationships. Certainly, some are only interested in physical intimacy, but there are not as many of them as it sometimes seems.

There are only liars and deceivers online

There are different types of people just like in real life. Trust must be earned. Again, these are people just like in real life.

People on such sites are ugly and unattractive

The appearance of users is just as varied as offline. After all, everyone has their own beauty standards and ideals.

Only very shy people use video chats

In fact, they are convenient for dating and for those who spend little time outside their homes. They are active and sociable people too. Even if shyness exists, it goes away quickly.

There are a lot of strange and abnormal people on online platforms

The majority of users are ordinary people looking for communication. They are no stranger than all the people you meet around you during the day.

Nobody builds serious relationships in online services

Many people find partners for long-term relationships and marriage in videochats. Today, hundreds of thousands of couples in the world have been created through online dating on the Internet.

There are no successful people in random chats

In fact, there are users from different social backgrounds. Also, there are special dating platforms for successful and wealthy people.

At these services, they only flirt and nothing more

Many people use them to discuss interesting topics related to dating and communication by interests. The first easy-going dating will eventually develop into a strong relationship from experience.

All profiles on the Internet are fake

Although there are such cases on the internet, the vast majority of profiles in dating services are absolutely real and not embellished.

Live video calls are only for young people

They are used by people of all ages. You can meet and communicate with young people and older people.

Video dating are made only for extroverts

Introverts can enjoy video chatting as a convenient way to socialize. Nonetheless, an introvert can feel comfortable and cosy on the internet.

Using video calls with strangers is a last resort

No, it’s a great way to have a good time, which allows you to make new friends or meet your love.

It is impossible to find a normal relationship in random chats

Many people successfully build romantic and family relationships after virtual dating. It all depends on how serious you are and whether you are willing to put in the proper effort.

The results of using online dating services largely depend on the choice of site. We can recommend several popular platforms:

That’s not all. You will definitely find an interesting site for yourself!

Let’s sum it up

Finally, we must say that many stereotypes really have a certain basis. However, in the overwhelming majority of cases they are over-exaggerated. In the modern world, online dating is a normal and natural phenomenon that it’s simply unwise to refuse.

If you don’t believe us, do your best to launch one of the services listed above and see for yourself. This is the only way you can make an informed decision whether the video dating format is right for you or not. However, will your stereotypes turn out to be true?