City News

14 arrested over alleged prostitution, drug abuse in Yobe

The Yobe State Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ethical Re-orientation has arrested 14 persons over allegations of prostitution, drug abuse and immorality during a patrol…

Yobe State map
    By Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

The Yobe State Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ethical Re-orientation has arrested 14 persons over allegations of prostitution, drug abuse and immorality during a patrol conducted by the Hisbah department in collaboration with other security agencies in the Damaturu metropolis.

 Parading the suspect, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Yusuf Hassan Yusuf, said the suspects, which comprised nine females and five males were arrested for immoral activities that contradict the teaching of Islam.

 Alhaji Yusuf Hassan said the suspects were arrested by Hisbah personnel and security agencies in Gidan Ajayi, Zango, Bus Stop, and family support areas all in Damaturu city. 

 The Permanent Secretary said the ministry would hand over some of the suspects to security agencies for prosecution while others would be preached to by Ulamas and taken back home.

 

 

 

