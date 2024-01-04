14 abducted Kaduna villagers freed after 67 days

Fourteen residents who were abducted in Kubuwo and neighbouring Kaguni communities in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State have been set free by their abductors after…

City & crime had reported that the victims were abducted by bandits who invaded the two communities and whisked away the victims amid sporadic shooting in the area.

A member of one of the victims’ family, simply identified as Shehu Bala, said the victims were freed on Tuesday evening at a forest which shares boundaries with Kachia and Kagarko LGAs of the state.

He said an undisclosed ransom including food stuffs, wines, cartons of cigarettes; drugs and Indian hemp as well as recharge cards were purchased for the bandits before the victims were freed.

He said, “But unfortunately, a teenage boy among the victims died at the bandits’ den due to an illness.”

Bala said the victims were currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Madaki of Kudiri village, Malami Wakili Iliya, also confirmed the release of the victims.

He said the abducted victims were from the two villages of Kubuwo and Kaguni, even as he said 19 other victims who were abducted from his village are still being held captive.

“It is the same day the victims were abducted in my village – Kudiri but as I speak, they are yet to be released despite ransom has been paid,” he said.

He said though families of the victims had always communicated with them through a telephone, the bandits were asking for two motorcycles before they would be set free.

There was no official response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command over the release of the victims at the time of filing the report.