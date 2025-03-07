13th ECOWAS African wrestling tourney begins in Abuja

The 13th edition of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) African Wrestling Tournament commenced yesterday at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

A total of 55 athletes from 11 countries are competing for top honours, with each nation represented by five wrestlers and four officials.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Thursday, the Director of Youth and Sports Development for ECOWAS, Ambassador Francis Njoaguani, highlighted the tournament’s importance in fostering cooperation and unity among the 12 ECOWAS member states.

Although Cape Verde is absent from this year’s event, Njoaguani stressed the significance of sports as a powerful tool for regional integration.

“This programme brings together wrestlers from all our member states,” Njoaguani said. “It strengthens collaboration among nations and showcases the unifying power of sports. We believe this will enhance the integration efforts that ECOWAS advocates.”

With young people making up 54% of the ECOWAS population, Njoaguani noted the vital role sports play in economic development and youth engagement.

“Sports not only connect participants but also drive economic growth,” he stated. “We aim to leverage sports to spread the message of ECOWAS regarding integration and youth development, which are essential to our development and human capital enhancement goals.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to using sports as a platform for youth empowerment, regional integration and economic growth.

Dikko praised the rich cultural heritage embedded in traditional wrestling, describing it as more than just a sport:

“It embodies the spirit of resilience, strength, and discipline — qualities that define our great continent,” he said.

The tournament opened with team events, while individual bouts across weight categories of 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 100kg, and 120kg are scheduled to follow in an elimination format, leading to the semi-finals and finals.

This year’s tournament also coincides with the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS, adding greater significance to the event.