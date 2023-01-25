133 killed in 254 road crashes in Edo

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety (FRSC), Paul Okpe, has said that 134 persons died in 255 road crashes that occurred…

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety (FRSC), Paul Okpe, has said that 134 persons died in 255 road crashes that occurred in the state in 2022.

Okpe who disclosed this yesterday in Benin said 1,934 passengers were involved in the accidents but 133 died.

Outspan renews MoU with Kano dairy farmers

Mobile app launched to combat fake news

He attributed the accidents to traffic violations such as excessive speeding, dangerous driving, route violation, driving under influence of alcohol, seatbelt violation and driving with worn out tires among others.

He explained that the command had increased its presence on the roads especially the corridors prone to accidents in the state.

Okpe cautioned motorists and other road users to always obey traffic rules and regulations while on the road in order to stay alive.