✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

133 killed in 254 road crashes in Edo

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety (FRSC), Paul Okpe, has said that 134 persons died in 255 road crashes that occurred…

FILE PHOTO: Abuja auto crash
FILE PHOTO: Abuja auto crash

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety (FRSC), Paul Okpe, has said that 134 persons died in 255 road crashes that occurred in the state in 2022.

Okpe who disclosed this yesterday in Benin said 1,934 passengers were involved in the accidents but 133 died.

Outspan renews MoU with Kano dairy farmers

Mobile app launched to combat fake news

 He attributed the accidents to traffic violations such as excessive speeding, dangerous driving, route violation, driving under influence of alcohol, seatbelt violation and driving with worn out tires among others.

 He explained that the command had increased its presence on the roads especially the corridors prone to accidents in the state.

Okpe cautioned motorists and other road users to always obey traffic rules and regulations while on the road in order to stay alive.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories