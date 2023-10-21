Nationwide hardship: These challenges are temporary, Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu says the current challenges facing Nigeria are only temporary. Tinubu said his administration would do its best to make Nigeria’s economy get…

President Bola Tinubu says the current challenges facing Nigeria are only temporary.

Tinubu said his administration would do its best to make Nigeria’s economy get better for the benefit of Nigerians.

The president, however, stated that the restoration of the country to its rightful place in the comity of nations requires sacrifice.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of South-West Muslim faithful, led by Rasaki Oladejo, in Abuja on Friday.

“We have to believe in one country; we have to believe in Nigeria. We will do our best, and our economy will get better for the benefit of Nigerians. I am very sure of that, and we are putting in the work to ensure that.”

“It is about our future. We must guarantee our future. Almighty Allah will not give us a burden that we cannot bear. He has put us here for a purpose. It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better.

“We avoided it (removing petroleum subsidy) for 40 years. We are all going through the pain now, but for Nigeria not to collapse, we had to remove the subsidy.

“In the history of successful nations, there is nothing more vital than the leadership of a nation taking difficult decisions at the right time and for the right reasons. There would have been no money for the subnationals.”

Tinubu commended the leaders for their prayers and support, assuring them that his administration would empower the youth with skills and create an enabling environment for them to prosper.

