13 passengers burnt to death in Ondo auto crash 

At least 13 passengers have been burnt to death in a motor accident at Abule Panu, on the Owo/Ikare highway, Ondo State.

Daily Trust learnt from eyewitnesses that 14 people were involved in the accident which occurred on Saturday, but only one person survived the crash with injuries.

One of the witnesses told our reporter that the passengers were travelling for the yelutide when the accident occurred.

Confirming the crash in a statement, the Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel lbitoye, said it occurred as a result of recklessness on the part of the drivers.

Ibitoye explained that the vehicle transiting from the Ikare axis had a tyre burst, which led the driver to lose control of the wheels and resulted in head-on collision with another vehicle loaded with fabric coming from Owo.

“The fatal crash which occurred at about 10:14 am claimed thirteen (13) lives of commuters in two buses.

“A total of 14 people were involved out of which 13 were burnt beyond recognition while only one was rescued alive with serious injuries. The men of FRSC, Police and Fire Service were swiftly mobilised to the crash scene for rescue,” he said.

Ibitoye added that the injured victim was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, while the corpses were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

“Drivers are advised to exercise patience on the roads and passionately maintain their vehicles while passengers are encouraged to speak out against dangerous driving because road safety is a concern of all,” he added.