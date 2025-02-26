13 killed in Yobe, Sokoto road crashes

Thirteen people on Tuesday died in separate road crashes in Yobe and Sokoto states.

While ten persons lost their lives in Yobe, three died in Sokoto.

In Yobe, an auto crash along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road claimed the lives of 10 people.

The accident involved a truck loaded with cement and passengers, which lost control and somersaulted into a ditch.

Witnesses reported that the truck had 13 passengers on board, with 10 succumbing to their injuries at the scene. Three others were rushed to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, said preliminary investigations revealed that the truck lost its brakes, colliding with a Sharon car at the checkpoint before veering off into the ditch.

“The truck, carrying cement and passengers, lost control and crashed. Out of the 13 passengers onboard, 10 died instantly, while the remaining three were rushed to the Specialists Hospital in Damaturu for treatment,” Abdulkarim said.

He added that the driver of the Sharon car, who was alone at the time, survived unhurt, although the vehicle sustained significant damage.

In Sokoto, a separate accident at Tashan Illela, a mini garage on the outskirts of Sokoto metropolis, resulted in the loss of three lives.

An eyewitness, Hussaini Muhammad, described the chaotic scene, stating that a truck navigating the Tashan Illela roundabout lost control, crushing several people and injuring many others.

The Sokoto State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hassan Maikano, confirmed the incident, stating that the Mitsubishi Canter truck’s driver had been arrested by the police.

He said investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident and the total number of those affected.