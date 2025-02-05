127 fathers abandoned children in Gombe –Right Commission

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Gombe State, says it recorded 127 complaints of parents neglecting their children in 2024.

The spokesman of the commission, Mr Ali Alola-Alfinti, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

He said that 127 out of the 356 complaints of rights violations recorded were on parental neglect, representing 35.67 per cent of the cases under review.

SPONSOR AD

Alola-Alfinti said the cases were mainly of fathers abandoning their responsibilities to their children and wives.

This, he said, involved fathers leaving their children and wives without any source of livelihoods, shelter, clothing, care and medical attention.

Citing the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, Alola-Alfinti said that it was an offence to neglect one’s children without source of livelihood and care.

According to him, the spate of parental neglect is a source of concern, adding that the commission is taking measures to address the menace.

“Leaving a child without source of livelihoods and care constitutes threat to the dignity of human person, threat to life, health and wellbeing.

“This is a direct infringement on the right of children and the VAPP law in Gombe State criminalises such acts with a view to protect children and ensure their wellbeing,” he said.