127 arrested for not using pedestrian bridges in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) have arrested about 127 persons for offences relating to the non-usage of pedestrian bridges in the state.

City & Crime reports that residents of the state have shunned the government’s directive on the use of pedestrian bridges against crossing the highway.

A number of pedestrians now cross the highway, leaving the bridge unused, most especially at night. Many of them blamed the development on insecurity.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, recently described the action of pedestrians as an offence, adding that any defaulter caught would be prosecuted.

On Monday, Wahab on his X handle, disclosed that officials of the government carried out a sting operation and made a number of arrests of alleged defaulters.

According to him, a total of three ladies and 23 boys terrorising people using the pedestrian bridge were arrested at Oshodi.

He also said two miscreants, 31 street traders and 68 individuals were arrested during the operation for not using the pedestrian bridges.