127 arrested for not using Lagos pedestrian bridges

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) on Monday arrested about 127 persons for not using pedestrian bridges in the state.

Daily Trust reports that many residents of the state have shunned the government’s directive on the use of pedestrian bridges instead of crossing the highway in some areas.

A number of pedestrians now cross the highway and abandon the bridges, especially at night. Many of them have blamed the development on insecurity on the bridges.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, recently described the action of pedestrians as an offence, adding that any defaulter caught would be prosecuted.

On Monday, Wahab on his X handle disclosed that officials of the government carried out a sting operation and made a number of arrests of alleged defaulters.

According to him, 26 suspects, terrorizing people using the pedestrian bridge, were arrested at Oshodi.

He also said two miscreants, 31 street traders and 68 individuals were arrested during the operation for not using the pedestrian bridges.

“During a sting operation conducted by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) at about 1500hrs today, a total of 3 ladies and 23 boys terrorizing people using the pedestrian bridge at Oshodi were arrested.

“Also, 2 miscreants, 31 street traders and 68 individuals were arrested during the morning operation across the state for not using the pedestrian bridges,” he said.