124 suspected cultists arrested in Edo in 3 weeks

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 124 suspected cultists allegedly involved in cult fighting and killings in the state.

The state police commissioner, Muhammed Dankwara, who disclosed this yesterday, said the arrest followed the command’s efforts towards putting an end to secret cult activities and killings in the state.

Dankwara also disclosed that seven persons were killed in the renewed cult fight in the state.

“Recall there was an upsurge in secret cult activities and killings in the state where some faceless cultists had clandestine meetings in hotels, apartments, lounges, houses, drinking joints of different locations in the city and discussed how to attack and kill their perceived rival secret cult members.

“The command has arrested 124 suspects in our fight against cult fighting and killings. 97 of these suspects were charged to court and 13 suspects were released after profiling,” he said.

