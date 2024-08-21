122 FAAN officials working in Minna Airport without commercial flight –MD

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says at least 122 of its staff members work in Minna Airport, Niger State, which does not operate…

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says at least 122 of its staff members work in Minna Airport, Niger State, which does not operate any commercial flight.

FAAN Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, disclosed this at the 9th Airport Business Summit and Expo held in on Lagos with the Theme: “Airport Viability is Key to Successful Aviation Business Ambition.”

She lamented that many airports in Nigeria had not translated into increased passenger traffic while most of the unviable airports continued to drain the resources of FAAN.

Kuku noted that despite the projection of 261million passenger traffic for Africa in 2025, Nigeria was still scratching the surface.

She said, “The majority of our facilities are operating below capacity; it’s very clear. Let me even shift from the international or the regional airports and look at the domestic terminals. I believe we have about 122 staff that are working in Mina. Today there is no single flight for commercial operations that is flying out of Mina but despite that, let’s look at the positives.

“And when I look at the population of Nigeria, exceeding 220 million, and the number of passengers that we have flying on both our domestic and international routes, you will know that we’re barely scratching the surface.

“And this has absolutely nothing to do with the number of airports that we have, but largely around economic growth and development. I continue to tell people that it’s not about building airports. Passenger traffic is driven. It’s driven by GDP growth and economic development.

“Despite the challenges that we have as a nation, the FX fluctuations, the inflation issues that we have, it is very evident that our geographic positioning as a nation puts us in the place where we can drive.”

Earlier, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, said that unviable airports were threatening aviation sustainability.

He however tasked stakeholders in the aviation industry to come up with actionable plans that will usher Nigeria into the next phase of its aviation growth.

Keyamo, who was represented by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, said the ministry’s position was hinged on the recent revelation FAAN that only three airports were viable in Nigeria.

Many state governments have been spending huge amounts of money on airport development without considering the viability while the airports are usually transferred to the federal government.

According to the minister, the federal government is committed to making its airports viable.

He said, “Airport viability is indispensable in the pursuit of a successful aviation business ambition. By recognising its significance and collectively committing to its enhancement, we can steer the sector towards greater prosperity, resilience, and excellence.

“I want to charge all delegates and experts here present to work towards coming up with actionable plans that will usher Nigeria into the next phase of its Aviation growth.

“Without strong, efficient and sustainable airports, the aviation industry will struggle to reach its full potential. But with strategic investments, innovative approaches, and collaborative efforts, we can ensure that airports continue to be dynamic engines of growth and opportunity for the entire aviation ecosystem.”

A former MD of FAAN, Dr. Richard Aisuebeogun, emphasized that route development and revenue optimization were vital for the sustainability of state airports.

He stressed that effective strategies were essential for enhancing airport connectivity and logistics across Nigeria.

Aisuebeogun noted that building airports in nearly all states was aimed at boosting connectivity and streamlining logistics for passengers and cargoes.

“The goal of having airports in nearly all 36 states is to enhance connectivity and logistical inclusion for passengers and cargo. However, the success of this national ambition will depend on the airports’ economic sustainability and usability,” he stated.