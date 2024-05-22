120 commercial motorcycles seized in Abuja

The FCT Administration has seized 120 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, operating in prohibited areas in the city center. City & Crime reports that…

City & Crime reports that the exercise took place in Area 3, Asokoro, Mope Junction, Area 1, Kubwa Road up to Kubwa.

Deborah Osho, Head of Operation, Directorate of Road Transport Services also known as VIO, explained that the exercise was part of the ongoing efforts to clean up the city center and rid it of the menace of Okada operations.

She said, “We started with Area 3, went to Asokoro, Mope Junction, ended with Area 1, and also visited Kubwa Road and Kubwa. We seized about 120 bikes today,” she said.

Osho said the operation would be a continuous process, and the authorities would not relent until the Okada operators comply with the rules.

“As long as they continue violating the traffic rules, we will continue to seize their bikes. If we get approval for crushing, we will approach the court for an order of forfeiture, and once the order comes, we crush,” she warned.