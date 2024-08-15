✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

12-year-old boy charged with stabbing brothers

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned a 12-year-old boy, Olaoluwa Taiwo, before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over allegedly stabbing two of his brothers. The…

nigerian police
nigerian police
    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned a 12-year-old boy, Olaoluwa Taiwo, before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over allegedly stabbing two of his brothers.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant on August 10, in the Omi Olori area in Ado-Ekiti assaulted Toheeb Adeitan and Tajudeen Adeitan by beating and stabbing them on the hand and shoulder respectively.

The prosecutor said the defendant also wilfully and maliciously damaged a Vivo handset valued at N19,000 belonging to Basiri Adeitan.

Inspector Oriyomi prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant the defendant bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, who held that the defendant was a juvenile and should be tried in a juvenile court, remanded him in a juvenile home and adjourned the case to August 16.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories