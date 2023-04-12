12 killed in Ebonyi accident

Twelve persons lost their lives in a motor accident at Ezillo in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State along the even busy Enugu-Abakaliki Highway.…

Daily Trust gaathered that the accident that happened at about 10am on Tuesday involved an unmarked truck and a white shuttle bus with registration number EBJ 350 XA.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abakiliki.

She noted that 10 females and two males on board were among the deceased.

Chukwurah said two injured passengers were receiving treatment at Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki.