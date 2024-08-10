12 killed, hundreds freed in twin Bangladesh jailbreaks

Twin jailbreaks in Bangladesh killed at least 12 inmates and freed hundreds more in the chaotic days after the ouster of autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina,…

Twin jailbreaks in Bangladesh killed at least 12 inmates and freed hundreds more in the chaotic days after the ouster of autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina, officials told AFP Saturday.

An interim government is struggling to restore law and order with police going on strike after Hasina’s sudden resignation and flight abroad after 15 years in power.

This week’s prison escapes are the latest in a series of breakouts during weeks of nationwide unrest leading up to her toppling.

Six convicts were killed at Jamapur Prison on Thursday after prison guards were assaulted by escapees, warden Abu Fatah told AFP.

“They attacked us with iron rods and sharp weapons. They torched my office. Then they tried to break out and take all 600 prisoners with them,” he said.

“We were forced to open fire. At least six inmates were killed including one who was stabbed to death.”

Fatah said guards managed to quell the attack before anyone escaped.

On Tuesday another six prisoners were shot dead during a mass breakout at a high-security prison in Kashimpur, just 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of Dhaka, warden Lutfor Rahman told AFP.

Rahman said the inmates used iron tools and rebar rods to attack guards and broke through the jail’s main gate, forcing soldiers and jail guards to open fire.

“At least 203 prisoners also managed to escape,” he said.

Kashimpur High-Security Prison hosts some of Bangladesh’s most notorious convicts, including Islamist extremists and murderers.

Rahman said none of the high-profile inmates had managed to break out of their cells.

Numerous attempted and successful jailbreaks have taken place across Bangladesh since protests against Hasina’s government began last month.

More than 800 prisoners fled a jail in the central district of Narsingdi in July when a mob of thousands attacked the British colonial-era institution and set the warden’s office on fire.

On Monday, the day of Hasina’s ouster, more than 500 inmates fled a jail in the northern district of Sherpur.

More than 450 people died during weeks of clashes between police and protesters leading up to Hasina’s ouster, including dozens of police officers.

Police unions declared a strike on Tuesday and said officers would not resume duty until their safety was assured.

More than half of the country’s police stations have since reopened, according to the force.