12 die in Yobe road crash

At least 12 persons, including a child, have lost their lives in a road crash along Baimari-Geidam road in Yobe State.

The Sector Commander Yobe State Sector Command of FRSC, Corps Commander Livinus Yilzoom, disclosed this to press men on Wednesday.

According to him, the crash occurred at about 10:00pm at Km 20, Chelluri village along Baimari-Geidam road on Tuesday.

SPONSOR AD

He further disclosed that the crash involved a stationary Howo truck with registration number: MAG831ZR belonging to Dan Nene Construction Company and a Sharan mini bus with registration number: BAU124YF, which ran into the truck and caught fire, thereby burning the 12 occupants of the bus beyond recognition.

According to Yilzoom, preliminary investigation revealed that obstruction on the road was the immediate cause of the crash, while excessive speed and overload by the driver of the Sharan was the remote cause.

He admonished motorists to avoid night travels because of the danger of poor visibility compounded by the present hazy harmattan weather.

He called on motorists to obey road traffic rules and regulations at all times to forestall future occurrence and sympathised with the bereaved families.