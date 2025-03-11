12 die in Edo, Ogun road crashes

Twelve persons on Sunday died in separate road accidents in Edo and Ogun states.

The road crash in Edo claimed the lives of eight passengers who were burnt to death while another accident in Ogun resulted in four fatalities.

In Edo, the incident occurred in the Agbede community, near Channel 5 when a truck from Benin to Auchi experienced brake failure and crashed into vehicles stuck in traffic.

Eyewitnesses said the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cyril Mathew, confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the accident, two of which were carrying diesel and liquefied gas.

Mathew said, “One of the tankers descending Ewu Hill on the Benin-Auchi road had a brake failure and rammed into other vehicles, sparking a fire.

“After the fire was extinguished, seven bodies were recovered. Another victim who was hospitalised also died on Monday, bringing the total fatalities to eight.”

Witnesses said the truck driver and his assistant had shouted “No brakes! No brakes!” before crashing into two other vehicles caught in traffic, as well as a stationary vehicle.

Mathew commended the efforts of FRSC personnel and local villagers who assisted in managing the situation and preventing further casualties.

4 dead, 9 injured in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State confirmed that four people lost their lives, while nine others sustained injuries in a lone accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

FRSC spokesperson, Mrs Florence Okpe, disclosed the details in a statement on Monday.

She said the crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. due to speeding and a tyre burst, which caused the driver to lose control.

“The suspected causes of the lone crash were speed violation and a tyre burst, which led to loss of control. The vehicle, marked FKJ 570 YE, crashed,” she said.

According to Okpe, 13 passengers were on board-five men and eight women. Among them, two men and two women died, while three men and six women sustained injuries.

She said the injured victims were rushed to Victory Hospital, Ogere while the deceased were taken to FOS Morgue, Ipara.

Meanwhile, Sector Commander Akinwumi Fasakin urged motorists to stay alert, conduct routine vehicle checks, and adhere to speed limits to prevent avoidable accidents.