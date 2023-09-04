12 dead, 6 injured in Kogi auto crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said that at least 12 persons died in Sunday’s fatal accident on the Obajana-Lokoja Expressway, Kogi. The Corps…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said that at least 12 persons died in Sunday’s fatal accident on the Obajana-Lokoja Expressway, Kogi.

The Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the number of casualties in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Kazeem also stated that six people sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash that occurred at about 10.30pm.

He added that the incident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg. No. MKA515ZD and a Sono Truck.

The FRSC spokesman said that all the 18 passengers in the bus were male adults.

He blamed “speed violation” for the crash, saying it led to the loss of control by the drivers of the vehicles.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, as calling on motorists and other road users to avoid driving against the stipulated speed limit on all roads.

Biu said that observing the speed limit would help to drastically reduce road crashes. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...