12 burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

At least 12 passengers were reportedly burnt to death in a road crash along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

Daily Trust gathered that lone crash involving a white Mazda bus marked DDA733XA, occurred at 3:14pm around Ogere axis of the highway.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the bus driver had overtaken another vehicle, leading to loss of control as the bus crashed into the road divider.

Okpe noted that the crash involved 16 persons which comprised 12 male adults, three female adults and one female child.

She said, “Four male passengers were injured in the crash and rescued while the other 12 persons were burnt to death. The injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital, Ogere.”

She added that the vehicle fell and immediately went up in flames.

The Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, commiserated with the victims’ families and warned against reckless driving on the highway.