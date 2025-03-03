11 suspects arrested in Niger hotel raid – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has confirmed the raid on the White Hill Hotel along Shiroro Road in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The anti-graft agency, in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja, described the operation as “professional”, saying no fewer than 11 suspects were arrested during the raid.

Daily Trust had earlier exclusively reported that at least 10 guests suspected to be internet fraudsters, commonly known as yahoo boys, were arrested during the raid.

An impeccable source at the hotel had told this newspaper anonymously that the suspects were taken to Kaduna by the EFCC operatives.

The source dismissed claims that bandits disguised as EFCC officials and stormed the hotel last Thursday, February 27 and kidnapped 10 guests.

Confirming the raid to our correspondent on Sunday, the spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, explained 11 suspects were arrested contrary to 10 earlier reported.

“Confirmed. It was a professional operation. 11 suspects were arrested,” the anti-graft agency official told Daily Trust in an interview.

Oyewale did not provide details of the offences committed by the suspects when our correspondent pressed further.

He also declined further comments on the whereabouts of the suspects, but a highly placed official of the agency said they’re currently in Kaduna office of the commission.