11 men caught with 10 human skulls, intestines in Ibadan

The police in Oyo State have arrested 11 suspects in possession of nine dry human skulls, one fresh human head, intestines and other human body parts.

SP Adewae Osifeso, spokesman of the command, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists.

He explained that discreet intelligence gathering carried out on February 22, by a police monitoring unit uncovered the criminal activities of the suspects.

He said the operatives cracked down on the suspected ritualists who specialised in selling human skulls and other organs for ritual purposes in their hideout at Orita-Aperin area of Ibadan, noting that the 11 members of the criminal gang confessed to the crime upon interrogation.

He further said that the suspects confessed that the dry human skulls were harvested from burial grounds and that the fresh human head and other body organs were harvested from persons after being killed by their kingpin, simply identified as Amuludun, who was at large.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects and wife of Amuludun said she knew her husband as an Islamic cleric and was surprised when the human skulls were found in his office.

She said that she went to her husband’s office to collect money for foodstuff when the police came and searched the office where the skulls were found.