11 Killed, 31 Houses Burnt as ethnic crisis breaks out in Jigawa

From Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

At least 11 people lost their lives and 31 huts were burnt to ashes in Gululu village, Jahun and Miga local government areas of Jigawa State.

Daily Trust reports that the incident, which occurred last Friday, has sparked tension in the community.

Suleiman Abubakar Jahun, a Fulani elder who lost five children, recounted the horrific incident.

“I was at home when people informed me of a fight between Hausa and Fulani communities. Upon arriving at the scene, I witnessed rampant killings, which were senseless and devastating.”

Abubakar emphasized that his children were not involved in the fight and were innocent victims.

He appealed to the government to provide assistance as he is now responsible for caring for his 18 grandchildren.

Another victim, Amadu Garba Jahun, who lost his child, said if similar incidents occur in the future, the community would not seek revenge. Instead, they would leave the matter to God.

Garba emphasized the community’s desire for peace and justice.

“We’re not seeking revenge or wanting to take the law into our own hands. We just want the authorities to do their job and bring us justice.”

Daily Trust reports that the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has donated 25 bags of rice and N500,000 to the affected families.

SEMA also distributed five bags of rice and N100,000 to those who lost children.

Dr. Haruna Mairiga, Chairman of SEMA, attributed the clash to theft by unknown individuals.

He said the stolen goods were traced to a settlement and the situation escalated, resulting in the loss of lives and property.

Hon. Jamilu Muhammad Danmalam, Executive Chairman of Jahun Local Government Area, described the incident as a minor issue that escalated into violence.

He assured that the local government, in collaboration with the state government and security agencies, were working to restore peace and security.

Hon. Bilya Dauda Garbau, Executive Chairman of Miga Local Government, appealed to security agencies to intervene fully.

He commended SEMA for the prompt response and assistance to the affected families.

On his part, the state’s commissioner of police, CP AT. Abdullahi, said the government had set up a committee to manage farmer-harder conflict across the state.

According to him, the state Police command is working assiduously to see that all violators were arrested and brought to book.

He called on the communities to stay calm and avoid fear as the security agencies were doing their best to curtail another clash.