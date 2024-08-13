11 herders missing in Anambra, Miyetti Allah raises alarm

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced the disappearance of eleven of its members and the loss of 33 cattle in…

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced the disappearance of eleven of its members and the loss of 33 cattle in Anambra State.

MACBAN and the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS) also refuted claims that two suspected kidnappers, recently arrested in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area, are affiliated with their organisations.

The two organisations called for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged kidnappings.

They said MACBAN members are non-indigenes who have established lawful and visible means of livelihood in the state.

In a statement signed by Gidado Siddiki, deputy director general of MACBAN, the association stressed that all criminals, regardless of their ethnic or tribal background, should be held accountable under the law.

“Criminals do not discriminate based on background; they are solely driven by the potential for ransom.

“The individuals arrested in this region are unknown to us and are likely infiltrators,” Siddiki said.

He urged relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate kidnapping incidents in the state and ensure that those responsible face the full consequences of their actions.

He noted that 20 cattle belonging to Haruna Mohammed were killed, and 13 cows belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed went missing along with the owner in the same area.

Siddiki added that due to the deteriorating security situation earlier this year, all legitimate members of MACBAN have since vacated the region.

Prince Chigozie Nweke, President of ANIAS, in a separate statement, said that their organisation maintains a database of all non-indigenes in Anambra State, including members of MACBAN.