11 die in Kaduna road crash

A fatal road accident involving a truck and a Golf salon car has claimed the lives of 11 travellers on the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at Gwargwaje, Zaria around 5:50 a.m. on Friday. All the 11 victims were reportedly inside the Golf vehicle with the registration number FST 134FX.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that four passengers in the truck were injured.