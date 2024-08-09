11 die in Kaduna road crash

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
    By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

A fatal road accident involving a truck and a Golf salon car has claimed the lives of 11 travellers on the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at Gwargwaje, Zaria around 5:50 a.m. on Friday.

All the 11 victims were reportedly inside the Golf vehicle with the registration number FST 134FX.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that four passengers in the truck were injured.
Nadabo explained that a team of police officers from Gwargwaje Division conducted the rescue operation and informed the Unit Commander of RS1.3 Zaria afterwards.“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Golf, carrying 11 people (all males), was involved in a route violation (one-way) with no headlights and collided with an oncoming MAN truck with four people on board.

“The fatal crash resulted in the instant death of all 11 people in the Golf, while the four people in the truck were injured. After the rescue, a team from the FRSC Zaria Unit arrived at the scene and transported all the bodies and the injured to ABUTH Shika,” he said.

Daily Trust gathered that there is an appeal for the establishment of an outpost at Gwargwaje to help curb route violations and enhance safety of motorists on the busy highway.

