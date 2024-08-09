11 die in Kaduna road crash

A fatal road accident involving a truck and a Golf salon car has claimed the lives of 11 travellers on the Kaduna-Zaria highway.
It was learnt that the incident occurred at Gwargwaje, Zaria around 5:50 a.m. on Friday.
All the 11 victims were reportedly inside the Golf vehicle with the registration number FST 134FX.
“The fatal crash resulted in the instant death of all 11 people in the Golf, while the four people in the truck were injured. After the rescue, a team from the FRSC Zaria Unit arrived at the scene and transported all the bodies and the injured to ABUTH Shika,” he said.
Daily Trust gathered that there is an appeal for the establishment of an outpost at Gwargwaje to help curb route violations and enhance safety of motorists on the busy highway.