11 arrested as hoodlums burn LG Secretariat, Cars in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has said that 11 hoodlums have been arrested in connection with the burning of part of Tafa LGA secretariat. The…

The Niger State Police Command has said that 11 hoodlums have been arrested in connection with the burning of part of Tafa LGA secretariat.

The Spokesperson for the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Thursday, said two cars were also set ablaze while two others were vandalized, adding that the hoodlums stole valuables

Abiodun said, “Following the nationwide protest slated to commence today, 1st August, 2024, unfortunately this morning at about 0930hrs, some miscreants from Tafa area of Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State and those of Hayin-Diko Gurara LGA of Niger State mobilized and stormed Tafa LGA Secretariat of Niger State located along Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Sabon-Wuse Niger State.

“The hoodlums vandalized the Secretariat, partly set ablazed. Two cars were also burnt and two others vandalized. They further looted valuables there in, while the police and other security agencies responded to the scene, and arrested 11 violent miscreants with different weapons, including firearms as others were dispersed from the scene and some of the looted items were recovered.

“The police and other security agencies responded to the blockage of the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, and old toll-gate and the hoodlums were dispersed. Presently, the expressway has been reopened for motorists and there is free flow of traffic along the highway. However, investigation into the violent act has commenced with a view to arresting other fleeing miscreants.”

The police warned the public, parents, and residents to caution their wards, saying that the command would not entertain violent demonstrations, destruction of public assets and looting.