10th NASS: Why I stand out among other contenders – Jaji

An aspirant for the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Jaji has said his executive and legislative experience among other qualities stand him out among other contenders.

Hon. Jaji was a former local government council chairman in Zamfara State before he was elected into the House of Representatives.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna, Jaji, who represents Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji federal constituencies, said “I’m the best candidate for Speaker House of Representatives for many reasons.

“I have the exposure to pilot the affairs of the House of Representatives. Being a presiding officer goes beyond just lawmaking, there are so many things involved. At times when crisis erupts between the executives, the only people that can get it right and fix it is the National Assembly because they are representing 360 constituencies.

“If somebody that does not have that experience, exposure and concerns for the people emerges, he will not be able to handle such a crisis. The committees I have chaired in the House prepare me for this job.

“My intention was to ensure robust legislation that will give dividends of democracy.”