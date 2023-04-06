10th NASS: Reps opposition caucuses vow to have one voice

Members of opposition parties’ caucuses in the House of Representatives have vowed to unite and forge a common front in the incoming 10th National Assembly.…

This resolution was reached at a meeting held by the caucuses at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Tuesday night, which was also contained in the communique issued after the meeting.

Members of the opposition caucuses from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP) Young Progressive Party (YPP), and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) attended the meeting where members expressed their willingness to cooperate and work together.

In a remark, Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau) informed the members that the opposition has achieved a lot and made a mark in the outgoing 9th House Of Representatives.

He noted that, with greater cooperation, especially with the new members and parties coming into the 10th House, the minority parties will achieve what nobody thinks they can achieve.

In his address, one of the conveners and leader of the Labour Party (LP) caucus, Fred Agbedi, congratulated all the members of the opposition parties on their victory at the polls.