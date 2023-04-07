10th NASS: APC govs give yardstick for choosing principal officers

Aspirants bribing NWC members with rice, sugar, others – Vice chair Governors who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that…

Aspirants bribing NWC members with rice, sugar, others – Vice chair

Governors who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that the 10th National Assembly leadership will emerge in a manner that reflects consultations and resolutions within the party.

This is even as a National Working Committee (NWC) member of the ruling party yesterday disclosed that lawmakers jostling for leadership positions in both chambers were bribing NWC members with bags of rice, sugar, among others, and called for their disqualification.

The governors also reiterated their call on promoters of an interim national government to perish their thought and seek redress in court if they are not satisfied with the outcome of the February 25, presidential poll.

Daily Trust reports that about two months to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the APC is yet to decide on key issues that may shape the race for leadership positions in the parliament. But many aspirants have already sprung up indicating interest to contest the various positions.

Addressing newsmen at the end of their meeting in Abuja in the early hours of Thursday, Kebbi State Governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, said APC members in the 10th assembly understood the manifesto of the party and yearnings of Nigerians and would vote for principal officers who would promote national development.

He said, “National Assembly leadership is an elective leadership, so members will decide. While congratulating them, we hope they will have the wisdom to make the choices of leadership that would reflect consultations within the party for the betterment of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, in a chat with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Vice Chairman (North West) of the APC, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, said that the aspirants were bribing NWC members with bags of rice, sugar, among others.

Lukman, a former Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said, “It is so worrisome that people who are aspiring for positions in the leadership of the National Assembly are reaching out to members of the NWC in an unethical way.

“I don’t think that is right. At least two senators, unfortunately from my zone, who are aspiring for the position of senate president, have sent bags of rice and bags of sugar. A member of the House of Representatives, also from my zone, aspiring for the position of speaker of the house; I learnt, has also sent bags of rice to individual members.

“I think it’s wrong for leaders at the level we are talking about to engage in unethical conduct. Everything needs to be done to sanitise the party, and those who are engaged in unethical conduct, if I have my way, should be disqualified from contesting for the positions they aspire for.”