10th House vibrant despite high turnover – Reps

Members of the 10th House of Representatives said they had done well since its inauguration in June despite the high turnover of new lawmakers, about 80 per cent.

The House spokesperson and chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi Jnr and others made the remark at a press briefing on Friday.

In his remarks, Rep Rotimi said the House anchored its communication on transparency, engagement and accessibility.

He defended the creation of 137 standing committees by the House, which he said was to meet the current realities and make their work easier rather than political patronage.

Also, the chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive, said over 1,800 bills had scaled first reading, while 10 pieces of legislation had so far been passed by the House.

Rep Waive added that over 300 motions had so far been sponsored by 200 members.

