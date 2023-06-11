10th Assembly leadership: APC Youth beg Tinubu to Review North Central exclusion 

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the exclusion of the North Central Zone from the leadership arrangement…

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the exclusion of the North Central Zone from the leadership arrangement of the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

At a press conference held in Kaduna on Sunday, the youth under the aegis of APC Voice of Progressive Youths insisted that Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) is the most qualified to serve as Deputy Senate President.

The group appealed to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee to “address the imbalance” in the zoning arrangement.

Abubakar Ali Bagwai, National Coordinator of the group, emphasized the need for the North Central Zone to have a deputy Senate president based on the voting pattern in the last general elections.

He stressed the importance of strategic allocation of the 10th National Assembly leadership positions, emphasizing the values of national unity, inclusiveness, justice, and fairness.

“We urge Mr. President to utilize his political skills and expertise to restore balance by including the North Central and ensuring that no zone is overlooked in the distribution of positions within the National Assembly.

“A qualified and trusted senator from the North Central, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), is the most suitable candidate for the position of Deputy Senate President,” he stated.

Bagwai expressed hope that Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee would recognize the merit of their plea and reconsider the zoning arrangement to accommodate the North Central for the position of Deputy Senate President.

He pointed out the favoritism and bias displayed by granting the North West two positions (Speaker and Deputy Senate President) “despite their underperformance” in the 2023 Presidential election, where they only secured victory in Jigawa and Zamfara States out of the seven states in the zone.

Bagwai highlighted the exceptional performance of the North Central, which delivered four states (Niger, Kogi, Kwara, and Benue) out of the six states in the zone to the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

The group also called upon the elected senators to support and vote for Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) from the North Central, emphasizing the significance of fairness, justice, inclusiveness, and national unity.

Nwosu Rosemary, the group’s Publicity Secretary, described Musa as the ideal candidate for the position of Deputy Senate President in the upcoming assembly.

