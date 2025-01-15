10,789 students benefited from NELFUND in Unilorin – VC

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Egbewole, has revealed that 10,789 students have so far benefited from the Nigerian Education Fund (NELfund) loan.

He said the number is however expected to rise at the end of this session when the university conducts the 2024/2025 session verification for beneficiaries.

Egbewole disclosed this in Ilọrin as part of activities heralding the 50th anniversary of the institution.

According to him, “as at now, we have verified that 10,789 students have benefited from NELfund loan.

“We are hoping that by the time we do the verification for the 2024/2025 session this figure will double.”

Speaking on the proposed tax reforms, Prof Egbewole said “as a lawyer, a reform is a reform. It is to look at what they are doing to better the present reform.

“That is exactly what the government wants to do with the tax reforms bill. But that is also in the realm of speculation.

“The bill is still with the National Assembly. NASS is dealing with the issue.

“The political class is also dealing with the backlash. It is not for me to delve into it.”

On alleged scrapping of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Egbewole said as a lawyer “ASUU may have its own position on the issue, but the government has not come out to say it will scrap it.