104 kidnap cases reported, 216 suspects arrested in 2024 – FCT police

The FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has disclosed that between January and December 2024, 104 kidnap incidents were reported to the command.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Disu said 216 suspects were arrested of the total 1,426 cases in the time under review.

The CP also disclosed that 268 robbery incidents were reported while 132 suspects were arrested, adding that 263 cases of ‘one chance’ were reported in which 71 suspects were apprehended.

According to him, 32 cybercrime cases were reported, in which 15 suspects were arrested and 68 homicide cases were reported while 78 suspects have been arrested, adding that 73 burglary cases were reported and 20 suspects were arrested.

He added that 385 fraud cases were handled while 422 suspects arrested and 38 cultism cases were also reported, in which he said 59 suspects were arrested, adding that 68 cases of police misconduct were reported to the command’s complaints response unit.

Disu revealed that 127 car theft cases were reported and 64 suspects were arrested, adding that, 68 abducted victims were also rescued while 19 ‘one chance’robbery victims were rescued.

He added 178 suspects arrested in connection to fraud were charged to court and 58 were convicted while 11 out of 19 cult suspects were also convicted and 26 suspects cases burglary in which 8 were convicted by the court.

He said 58 suspects were charged for police misconduct without any changes conviction recorded, adding that out of 22 suspects who were charged to court for car theft, 11 were convicted.

The police commissioner said 376 firearms including 13 AK-47 magazines and 187 rounds of live ammunition and a total of N409, 992:00 were recovered.

He said 73 vehicles were recovered from car theft cases in which 24 one chance robbery incidents while 2 from cultism cases.

“And from the above statistics, a 15.1% reduction in crime incidents within the FCT was recorded between 2023 and 2024,” he added.