1000 households in Adamawa to benefit from ECOWAS flood relief initiative

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to support 1,000 households in Adamawa State through a post-2022 flood disaster response initiative.

This initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of flood victims and is part of a broader effort across six states including Anambra, Kogi, Kebbi, Oyo and Rivers.

The initiative will provide essential support such as food items, multipurpose cash assistance and the construction of boreholes for affected communities.

The aim is to address the immediate needs of the most vulnerable households, including widows, individuals with disabilities, pregnant and lactating mothers and displaced persons.

Mr Abel Enitan, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, outlined the project during a briefing, noting that the initiative is funded by the ECOWAS Commission and will be implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society and other partners.

The selection of Adamawa State as a beneficiary is attributed to the severe impact of the 2022 floods, which devastated several communities in the region.

He expressed gratitude to ECOWAS, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and all partners for their collaboration and support in the Nigerian government’s flood disaster response efforts.