100 Nigerians to benefit from free N200m treatments in Abuja

The Sakinah Medical Outreach (SMO) and Medics Across Borders (MAC), in collaboration with the National Hospital Abuja (NHA) have committed N200 million (£100,000) for treatment of indigent Nigerians who are suffering from ailments such as prostate, hernia, kidney stone and others.

The vice chairman, SMO, Prof. A’isha Ahmed Abubakar, said this on Sunday in Abuja at a media conference.

Hajiya Abubakar, a Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching University (ABUTH), Zaria, said the 6-day event is a shared commitment of the outreach to not only contribute to the well-being of Nigerians but to also provide hope, love and compassion to those in need.

She said everything is set as the medical team and volunteers, comprising Nigerians and foreign experts, are on ground at the National Hospital Abuja to provide quality medical care to over 100 undeserved Nigerians.

“The value of this mission cannot be overstated. It represents a beacon of hope for those who have been struggling to access quality healthcare. It demonstrates our collective responsibility to care for one another, regardless of background or circumstance. And it highlights the power of collaboration and partnership in driving positive change.

“Since our inception in 2009 as part of the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) and our subsequent incorporation as a separate entity in 2017, Sakinah Medical Outreach has emerged to be the leading Muslim medical charity organisation in the country, and we remain steadfast in our mission to bridge the healthcare gap.

“To date, we have facilitated life-saving treatments for over 13,000 individuals, investing more than N150m in medical and surgical interventions. But our work is far from over, millions still lack access to the specialised care they so desperately need.

“This initiative is not just about surgeries; it is about restoring dignity, relieving suffering and offering a second chance at life. We have assembled a dedicated team of highly skilled surgeons, medical professionals and selfless volunteers who will perform life-saving procedures, including urethral surgery, prostate surgery, kidney stone removal, urinary system surgery, lipoma removal, male circumcision, and hernia repairs,” she said.

Prof. A’isha said that these interventions will directly alleviate pain, disability and life-threatening conditions that afflict many in the communities.

She said surgical intervention can mean the difference between a life of suffering and one of hope and productivity.

Also, the chairman, Medics Across Continents, Prof. Matin Sheriff, while thanking SMO and the National Hospital for the partnership, said his organisation believes in teamwork and collaboration that will result in local engagement and empowerment as they look forward to a sustainable and long-term project.

“I am truly grateful to our host, the Sakinah Medical Outreach as well as the National Hospital, Abuja, for this opportunity. We are here to save humanity and as it is stated in the Holy Qur’an, you save one life and you save humanity. We are here to do our bit which is to save lives.

“You’ve heard about (kidney) stones which are major cause of kidney failure worldwide and they are a very significant issue in Nigeria. The aim is to introduce innovation to carry out surgeries through key whole approach and at the National Hospital Abuja, we are hoping to work with the local team to make history and it will be sustainable not just once but on a long-term basis,” Prof. Sheriff said.

The chairman, SMO, Dr Salman Yusuf and Dr Olawale Badejo from the National Hospital, Abuja in their separate remarks assured of quality treatment and safety of patients saying the programme will give room for the transfer of skills and knowledge among the medical practitioners for the benefit of Nigerians.