100 medicine stores sealed in Kogi

Kogi State Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Committee (PIC) has shut down over 100 medicine stores this year for failure to meet the required standard.

The Kogi State Vice Chairman of PIC, Dr Lawal Muhammed Omuya, disclosed this on Monday in Lokoja during a programme held to commemorate this year’s World Pharmacist Day with the theme, “Pharmacists Strengthening the Health System”.

Omuya who is also the state chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) stated that the body carried out the operation between January and September.

He added that the organisation was intensifying efforts to put an end to quackery in the state.

World Pharmacists Day, which is observed on September 25 annually marks the anniversary of the inception of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) in 1912 and adopted by the FIP Council in 2009.

