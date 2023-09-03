10-year-old Nigerian student beats 782,852 contestants to win Toyota global contest

A Nigerian schoolchild, Oluwademilade Odumuboni, has won the global grand prize of the 2022/23 edition of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. The 10-year-old boy,…

A Nigerian schoolchild, Oluwademilade Odumuboni, has won the global grand prize of the 2022/23 edition of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest.

The 10-year-old boy, a pupil of Corona School, Gbagada Lagos, competed and won the coveted prize in the 2022/2023 edition after beating 782,852 other contestants from 90 countries.

Master Odumuboni’s creativity, which was a waste converter with the concept of helping countries, especially African communities, in food production and ensuring clean environment, was adjudged the best globally.

The winner was presented with the prize money of $5,000, a plaque, and a certificate at a special event organised by Toyota Nigeria Limited.

His school was also presented with 10,000 USD.

Managing Director, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr Kunle Ade-Ojo, said the schoolboy’s ingenuity has paved a path on the global map for him.

“His unique and truly inspirational idea expressed in an equally creative drawing earned him a global grand prize in the contest beating over 782,852 contestants from 90 countries/regions.

“This way, Toyota is also cultivating a lifetime friendship with all these children while encouraging them to care for our planet and push their imagination beyond limits,” he stated.

Giving some details about the competition, Ade-Ojo said annually, like other participants countries, three winners are picked in Nigeria from each age category: Category 1 (children not older than seven years); Category 2 (8-11 years); and Category 3 (12-15 years old), making nine winners.

The shortlisted nine national winners and their drawings are sent to Japan to compete with other drawings received from all over the world.

“Our Demilade is one of these three grand prize winners globally. He has been awarded 5,000 USD and his school, Corona School, Gbagada, has been awarded 10,000 USD.”

Commending her student, the Head Teacher, Henrietta Eguagie, described his feat as remarkable achievement, saying that he had brought glory to the school.

She also hailed Toyota for the initiative of inspiring young people to unleash their creative expression and artistic potential.

“As one of Nigeria’s leading educational institutions, we are dedicated to utilising this prize money in A manner that directly benefits the learning experiences and development of our students,” she said.

The event is organised annually by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), Japan, for schoolchildren all over the world, challenging them to draw their dream cars with a free idea.

