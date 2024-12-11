10 wanted Interpol suspects arrested in one week –FG

The federal government said security operatives have arrested 10 persons on INTERPOL’s watch list while entering Nigeria.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said this in Abuja on Tuesday when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Technology Innovation Complex.

“In the last couple of days, there were 10 people who were on the INTERPOL and immigration wanted list who were apprehended in one week,” the minister said as quoted by TheCable.

“Before now, those people would have entered Nigeria, causing terror. But we have now told them that under the new leadership, Nigeria is a no-go area for any criminal element.”

The data complex comprising the command and control centre (regular migration), NIS Data centre, ECOWAS biometric card production centre, interior Data Centre, and a 0.5KW solar power plant were among the facilities unveiled by the president.

The minister said the newly installed facility will ascertain the risk level of persons entering the country, detect irregular migration patterns, and monitor unmanned borders in hard-to-reach areas nationwide.

Tunji-Ojo said the solar power station was constructed to cut costs and drive sustainability, noting that the plant would save over N300 million annually.

“We decided to do an end-to-end solution. One that has an energy solution to power this facility. The 0.5KW solar power plant is 100 percent ready here, and it has been connected to the facility to power it,” he said.

“Also, the human factor is fundamental because you can build a structure, but how about the human element?

“What we’ve been able to do is to train 250 officers. As I speak, we run shifts of eight hours three times a day, which is 24/7 surveillance.

“Nigeria was wasting billions every year, but with this state-of-the-art technology, the country will save over N300 million annually.

“We now have an ECOWAS travel document that will facilitate easy movement and travel, and for the first time in the history of this country, we now have over 200 borders, and we are fully in charge of the border governance, watching over them.

“We now have an automated visa regime with 48 hours of visa approval.”

Tunji-Ojo said he remained committed to improving service delivery for Nigerians.

While speaking, the president applauded the state of the art data technology driven passengers surveillance center by the Nigeria Immigration Service which led to the flagging and arrest of 10 persons of interest just a week after installation.

He said the center will also profile high risk passengers, suspicious travel patterns, enhance video surveillance, especially along the border areas, as well as cross referencing of data with other international organisations.

He also said the newly commissioned Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC) at the NIS headquarters would link all relevant government agencies.

With the commissioning of the center, Nigeria now joins six other African countries, with well integrated passengers security system, a program that was first initiated about 18 years ago, under the regime of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

President Tinubu said the project is a great accomplishment, as this state of the art complex, will help Nigeria harness technology to drive development.

“By 2025 we could have achieved 100 percent new passport regime. We acknowledge that passport is more of a security document than a travelling document and must be treated as such.

“What you have achieved has given this country a great reputation not just within ECOWAS, but amongst other comity of nations.

Speaking earlier, the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Kemi Nanna Nandap, said at the heart of BATTIC’s mission is its ability to manage and analyse varying levels of data efficiently, using state-of-the-art technology.

Nandap said the country was setting a new benchmark in the use of technology to protect its borders and enhance national security with the commissioning of BATTIC.