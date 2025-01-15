10 suspected trafficking victims rescued in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued 10 victims of suspected trafficking during a midnight operation in Babura Local Government Area.

State NIS Comptroller, CIS Musa, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in his office in Dutse.

He said the interception was based on “Operation Salama”, carried out on January 12, 2025, at Naira Tsamiyar Kwance in Babura LGA.

He said the victims, comprising eight females and two males, were en route to Europe through irregular migration channels.

CIS Musa explained that the victims’ ages ranged between 21 and 30 years, with origins from Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Imo states.

He said interrogations revealed that they were being trafficked from various locations to Kano and onward to Babura, with plans to cross into Niger Republic, then to Libya, and eventually Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.

The victims have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for rehabilitation and further investigation.