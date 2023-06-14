10 Popular Entertainment Apps You Should Have On Your iOS Devices in 2023

Entertainment apps have been helpful in the last decade. Since the advent of smartphones and other smart devices, these apps have become more accessible, and…

Entertainment apps have been helpful in the last decade. Since the advent of smartphones and other smart devices, these apps have become more accessible, and over the years, we’ve had incredible innovations. Today, the popularity of these apps has become massive, and they help keep us entertained whenever we are bored.

These apps have become so engaging that they’ve become a part of our lives. So, as you have sports betting apps for MLB odds and other sports, you can also get any of these entertainment apps on your iOS devices. We’ve listed ten entertainment apps you should consider on your iOS devices this year.

With these apps, you can stay entertained and enjoy all the excitement whenever you’re free from work or have nothing to do. Even when you’re busy, you can stay plugged in so you don’t feel overwhelmed by the tasks you’re carrying out.

YouTube

Get access to millions of videos in one place for free with YouTube. You can watch funny videos, pranks, music videos, and other entertaining bits on this app. In addition, if you’re a sports bettor, you can get access to tips and strategies if, for instance, you want to bet on MLB lines. Also, you can access educational videos.

Netflix

If you want to enjoy movies and TV shows from your phone, consider Netflix. Although it is a paid service, it is affordable, and you’ll have access to thousands of series and movies you can binge. The good thing is that you can use it to keep yourself busy throughout your free period.

Hulu

Another live-streaming service you should consider on your phone is Hulu. It is a paid service like Netflix, but it has many options. You can also enjoy other streaming options like sports. So, you should get Hulu on your phone for maximum entertainment. It will help give you a top-notch incredible gambling experience.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is one incredible company with many exciting products, and one of the most impressive we’ve seen in the last few years is Amazon Prime Video. The live streaming service is a top-notch entertainment app you should have on your phone. It offers unique movies and TV series you can binge.

Vimeo

This video-sharing app is another entertainment software you can get on your iOS. You can use it to create videos for your social media accounts. With it, you can save exciting moments with friends and family. Also, you can use it to create content for your blog or other services. It is a top-notch service you should consider.

SoundCloud

Music is incredible for the soul. It keeps us happy and entertained. So, consider SoundCloud if you are looking for a top-notch music app. It is more than a music player; it helps upcoming artists build a reputation without worrying too much about fees. So, you can listen to new acts without stress and discover a broader taste.

Instagram

Social Media has become a top choice for many people. It is hardly possible to see anybody in the younger generations that isn’t on a social media platform. So, to remain entertained with access to different content, you should consider having Instagram on your iOS device. It is free to use and lightweight.

Twitter

You should also consider Twitter. It is an incredible text-based social media platform with numerous features. For example, you can find many punters on the platform if you’re a bettor who enjoys placing bets on MLB spreads. Aside from that, you can get entertained by the witty threads and impressive videos uploaded regularly on the app.

Shazam

Discover music even if you don’t know the lyrics or title of the song. You can use Shazam to find any song on the radio or around you. It is one of the best ways to find new artists, discover old songs, and play more music. Shazam is one of the best entertainment apps on your iOS device in 2023.

Apple Podcasts

Many people with iOS devices might not take this seriously because they haven’t explored the app. It most likely comes with your device, so you mustn’t download it again. With Apple podcasts, you can listen to multiple shows and enjoy different topics. They are entertaining, educational, and fun. So, you can’t go wrong with this exciting application on your device.

