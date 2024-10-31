10 killed as building collapses in Ibadan

Ten persons were feared dead when a storey building collapsed on Thursday morning in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Yemi Akinyinka confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Akinyinka added that seven others sustained injures in the incident that reportedly occurred at about 2.00 a.m at Jegede Olunloyo area of Ibadan on Thursday.

He said the agency received a distressed call about the collapse of the building at about 2.00 a.m and immediately deployed personnel to the scene.

“The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at about 2 am, at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan of which 10 persons have been recovered from debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive,” he said.

According to the general manager, rescue operation is ongoing.

