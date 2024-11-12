10 die as bus rams into trailer in Jigawa

At least 10 people have been reported dead and one hospitalised after a road accident in Yanfari village, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Lawan Shi’isu Adam, told newsmen in Dutse that the incident occurred Tuesday morning.

He said the accident occurred when a Toyota Hummer bus with the number plate, HDJ 631 YDD driven by one Sani Mainasara en route to Hadejia from Kano hit a parked trailer marked RGN 180 ZC and summersulted.

According to Adam, the driver and nine of the 10 passengers died on the spot.

He said, “On receipt of the tragic incident, the patrol team attached to Taura Division raced to the scene. The bodies were evacuated to Hadejia General Hospital for medical examinations, where the medical doctor on call certified them dead, while the remaining one passenger was admitted at Majia Primary Health Care Centre and he is responding to treatment.”