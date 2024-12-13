1 killed, livestock rustled as assailants raze houses in Gombe

Assailants attacked Powishi village in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State, killing one person, burning houses, and rustling livestock.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, stating that the attackers arrived on motorcycles early Thursday morning, killing Malam Yusuf Akwara.

Abdullahi said security forces, including personnel from the 301 Artillery Regiment and police, responded swiftly, but the assailants had fled before their arrival.

He added that neighbours and security teams were able to extinguish the fires set by the attackers.

Commissioner of Police in Gombe, Hayatu Usman, along with commanders from the 301 Artillery Regiment and the NSCDC, visited the community to assess the damage and express condolences.

Usman said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Police Mobile Force, and conventional police units have been deployed to track and apprehend the perpetrators.