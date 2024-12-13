✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

1 killed, livestock rustled as assailants raze houses in Gombe

    By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe 

Assailants attacked Powishi village in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State, killing one person, burning houses, and rustling livestock. 

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, stating that the attackers arrived on motorcycles early Thursday morning, killing Malam Yusuf Akwara. 

Abdullahi said security forces, including personnel from the 301 Artillery Regiment and police, responded swiftly, but the assailants had fled before their arrival. 

SPONSOR AD

He added that neighbours and security teams were able to extinguish the fires set by the attackers. 

Commissioner of Police in Gombe, Hayatu Usman, along with commanders from the 301 Artillery Regiment and the NSCDC, visited the community to assess the damage and express condolences. 

Usman said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Police Mobile Force, and conventional police units have been deployed to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories