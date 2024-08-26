1 killed in Bayelsa boat accident

One person has been confirmed dead after a speed boat carrying 15 passengers capsized in Okubie community in Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State. A…

One person has been confirmed dead after a speed boat carrying 15 passengers capsized in Okubie community in Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State.

A community source told Daily Trust that the ill-fated boat was carrying passengers from Yenagoa to Oporoma.

He said while other passengers on board were rescued by concerned citizens, one person drowned due to the rising water level.

The cause of the mishap was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The Chairman of the Maritime Workers’ Union in the area, Mr Ipgansi Ogoniba, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said it occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The police spokesman in Bayelsa, ASP Musa Muhammed, said there was no information about the incident yet.