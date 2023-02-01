1 killed as police station, INEC office bombed in Anambra

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday killed a 16-year-old boy and shot a 15-year-old girl when they attacked a police station and residential homes…

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday killed a 16-year-old boy and shot a 15-year-old girl when they attacked a police station and residential homes inside the station in Nnobi in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

The gunmen also bombed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Ojoto area of Idemili South LGA.

A source said the hoodlums bombed the commission’s headquarters with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The state’s police spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said the attacks occurred at about 2am on Wednesday.

He said the attackers came in their large numbers and stormed the scenes of the incidents in four Toyota Sienna buses.

He noted that the command has made heavy deployment of security personnel around the state to forestall further attacks in other places.

In a statement, he said, “Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state following an attack on the INEC office in Idemili South, Ojoto and Nnobi police station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles, armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

“They invaded the INEC office, the police station and residential buildings in the station. Unfortunately, one boy aged 16, a relative of a serving policeman in the station, was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15, sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.”