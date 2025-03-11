1 killed as pickup van collides with trailer on Abuja-Lokoja Road

An assistant driver has reportedly died while one other sustained injury after a pickup van collided with a trailer at market junction in Kwali, along the Abuja-Lokoja road.
A witness said the accident happened around 6:12 am on Sunday when the pickup, which was coming from the Gwagwalada axis, attempted to overtake another vehicle, and in the process, collided with a trailer coming from the Lokoja end.
He said the assistant driver was trapped but later rescued to the hospital, where he died some minutes later.
He said the driver of the pickup sustained injuries and was also taken to the hospital by some motorists before the arrival of the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).
An official of the FRSC, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident and the casualty figure.
He said, “Though before our men could arrive at the scene, the pickup driver and his conductor were already taken to the general hospital, but unfortunately the conductor died shortly after arriving at the hospital.”
Some motorists blamed the accident on the diversion of the road to a single lane by the construction company handling the rehabilitation work on some bad portions of the road.
“This section of the road has been diverted since early November last year, and there is no serious work going on there. People are losing their lives on a daily basis because motorists are having head-on collisions because of the diversion,” one of the motorists said.
