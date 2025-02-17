1 killed as gunmen attack Kwara community

Some suspected kidnappers have attacked Bero community, a village in Okuta district of Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9pm at the weekend when the abductors attacked four men at a filling station.

The victims, including Alhaji Fatai Olowogbo who owns the property, were seated discussing when the assailants struck.

It was gathered that the attackers attempted to abduct the four of them but Alhaji Fatai and another victim resisted.

“This prompted the gunmen to shoot them multiple times before kidnapping the other two.

“Both injured men were rushed to the hospital but Alhaji Fatai Olowogbo was pronounced dead the following morning,“ a resident, Mr Malik, said.

He added that this was not the first kidnapping attempt on the deceased which followed an unsuccessful incident some months ago.

Daily Trust gathered that the abductors had contacted the families of the victims demanding N90 million ransom.

The police spokeswoman in the state, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi (SP), said he would check and get back on the incident when contacted on Sunday. She was yet to do so before the filing of this report.