1 killed as govt imposes curfew on Benue LG

The Benue State government has placed a curfew in Oju Local Government Area after one person was killed and several houses burnt in a communal clash between two clans.

Our correspondent reports that two clans – Oju and Ibilla – threw caution to the wind on Sunday when they fought each other over the location of a proposed foreign university.

A native of the area, James Ibechi, who is a popular blogger, said his younger brother was killed in the crisis which started with disagreement between the two brotherly clans over citing a university on a disputed land.

Governor Hyacinth Alia has however ordered an immediate curfew in Oju LGA between 6pm and 6am daily until further notice.

The directive followed the wanton destruction of properties as a result of the dispute that erupted between Oju and Ibilla clans of Oju LGA which had continued unabated.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Tersoo Kula, urged security agencies to act promptly and deal appropriately with those found to be violating the order.

Alia also called on traditional rulers to sensitise and caution their subjects accordingly as he assured the citizenry that the security agents have been drafted to the troubled area to restore peace and order.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she did not get a report of anyone killed but that houses were burnt.

Anene added that the situation had been brought under control.

