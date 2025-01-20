1 killed as cult groups clash over control of Bayelsa market

The escalating cult clash in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital has further claimed one life, while another is critically injured at Amarata community, adjacent Government House.

The two cult groups are fighting for the control of the new multi-million new motor park built by the government at Igbogene, with the clash already spread to other surrounding communities.

Daily Trust gathered that one youth identified as Frank AKA Akiman, was on Friday night killed in a gun battled, while a yet-to-be identified person was critically injured on Saturday morning in a revenge battle.

The latest killing is a result of the clash between Bobos and Greenlanders cult groups, which started at Igbogene community on January 8, 2025, where three persons were killed, with rival groups are searching for opposing members in all the communities in the state capital.

The rampaging cult gangs, who engaged in gun battle on Saturday morning brought commercial activities at the busy Punch roads and adjoining streets in Amarata, Yenagoa to a standstill, as business owners locked their shops for fear of being attacked.

It was gathered that the slained young man simply identified as Frank AKA Akiman, was trailed and brutally shot dead on Friday night at Punch road by gun welding youths suspected to be from a rival cult group at about 9pm.